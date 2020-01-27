I have a Roth 401(k) and want to roll it over into my existing 15 year old Roth IRA while still employed. Vanguard is the fiduciary for both. Is any part of this rollover considered taxable? I am under 59 1/2 but am not taking any funds out of the account until after 59 1/2 - just rolling over the account into the Roth IRA for more investment options.