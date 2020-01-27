I have a Roth 401(k) and want to roll it over into my existing 15 year old Roth IRA while still employed. Vanguard is the fiduciary for both. Is any part of this rollover considered taxable? I am under 59 1/2 but am not taking any funds out of the account until after 59 1/2 - just rolling over the account into the Roth IRA for more investment options.
After rolling it over to Roth IRA, you can take out up to the amount of your contributions at any time (doesn't have to be after you turn 59.5) without any tax or penalty. – user102008 1 min ago
No tax.
See the IRS Rollover Chart. You are going from the Designated Roth Account row to the Roth IRA column. That rollover is allowed ("Yes") and there is no tax (no superscript 3 footnote for "Must include in income").