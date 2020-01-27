I have quick question. I have been informed by HMRC that I overpaid income tax. However, I never received any check in post. It turns out it happened not long after I moved form, one address to another two years ago. Is there any possibility someone else that moved in could cash this check? I requested check to be reissued however lady dealing with enquiry couldn’t confirm or deny if 1st check was cashed. I am bit in a limbo as we are talking about good few hundreds.