For the past several years I've received one of these 1095-C Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage which lists myself, my dependents, and this table (e) for the Months of Coverage which has a X check mark in each row (covered individual) and column (months of the year).

I know vaguely these have something to do with the affordable care act to keep tabs on the citizens to make sure they retain some form of health care with penalties if you don't get check marks across the entire year.

The main question I have is: are these forms used for anything today, are they obsolete due to current law?

Some follow up questions: