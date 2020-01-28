Due to personal reasons, I am seeking employment in a different state. I haven't yet found a job - in fact I only just started my search - but I know that I will want to move, and I will want to be able to move as soon as I can once I have a job.

The problem is - I don't know when that will happen, and my lease will be up at the end of March (just 2 short months). My landlord will want to know if I'm renewing by the end of next month, and I don't know what to tell him.

My landlord is a fairly reasonable person - he has done plenty of work for the apartment when needed and we've done our best to be good to him in turn - though recently we did have an issue with breaking a window, he has fixed it for us in a timely manner, and we want to be fair to him in our plans to move out.

How can I reach an agreement with my landlord regarding a potential move out of state in the middle of a lease agreement?