Due to personal reasons, I am seeking employment in a different state. I haven't yet found a job - in fact I only just started my search - but I know that I will want to move, and I will want to be able to move as soon as I can once I have a job.

The problem is - I don't know when that will happen, and my lease will be up at the end of March (just 2 short months). My landlord will want to know if I'm renewing by the end of next month, and I don't know what to tell him.

My landlord is a fairly reasonable person - he has done plenty of work for the apartment when needed and we've done our best to be good to him in turn - though recently we did have an issue with breaking a window, he has fixed it for us in a timely manner, and we want to be fair to him in our plans to move out.

How can I reach an agreement with my landlord regarding a potential move out of state in the middle of a lease agreement?

Inquire with the landlord about switching to a month-to-month lease, meaning you wouldn't have to renew for an entire year. It's been a while since I was a renter but I recall most apartment leases I've had in my life being for a one-year term for the first year, then month to month after that. You say you're a good tenant and he's a reasonable landlord, he may be willing to change the lease terms. It may also be a good idea to tell him why you're asking for the change, he may be sympathetic.

You'll need to check the laws in your state, and your lease as well, but leases can also be broken by the tenant. If the landlord is at fault, for example if the unit is uninhabitable for some reason, there's usually no penalty. In this case, there would most likely be an early termination fee: in my experience it's usually one or two months' rent. It can be the remainder of the original lease period. Your lease will probably list the fee, but also check your local laws to see if the state imposes any limits on what landlords can charge for an early termination fee. In Pennsylvania, I've terminated two apartment leases early, once the fee was an extra month's rent, the other time there was no fee because we gave the landlord plenty of notice, had a good relationship, and they easily found a new tenant to take our place.

  • 4
    In the UK, I've done this for my last couple rentals, we would call it a "rolling contract". I've never had a landlord say "no". The arrangement then becomes, I have to give 1 full calendar month's notice that I will be leaving. So once notice is given, I'm on the hook until the 28th of the next month and then that's that. – Kialandei 12 hours ago
  • 2
    I recently renewed my lease (corporate landlord). I was given a choice of how many months I wanted to renew for, with fewer months resulting in a larger monthly payments. If I converted to month-to-month, my monthly payment would be increased by $300. – Michael Richardson 9 hours ago
  • 4
    @Zibbobz The cost may be significant, or it may be zero. If your lease doesn't discuss this, the only way to find out is to talk to your landlord. – Dan C 8 hours ago
  • 1
    @Zibbobz You might be underestimating the potential costs/issues of terminating a lease early. Unless the penalty is clearly defined in the contract, you are on the hook for all rent payments until the landlord can find a new tenant. Some brief googling suggests that landlords are not required to search for a new tenant to mitigate damages in NY. – trognanders 3 hours ago
  • 2
    @Zibbobz - The couple of times that I've gone month-to-month, the increase in rent was less than 10%. It's almost always cheaper than ending a lease early (in fact, that's the very reason they're offered to begin with). – bta 3 hours ago
Read your lease. It may already have a provision that it switches to month to month automatically after the lease term expires. I've had a few leases like that in the (distant) past. If that's the case, then you don't really have to do anything.

  • Note that this does give the landlord the ability to decide to find a new tenant in order to secure a longer lease, normally with nothing more than a 30-day written notice. – brichins 4 hours ago
  • In the state of California this is (by law, I've been told - without cites) the default behavior. After the lease term is up, if neither the tenant nor the landlord brings it up, it's month-to-month until a new lease/contract is signed. – Alex M 1 hour ago
  • This is a good idea - unfortunately my lease puts me in pretty bad terms with regards to breaking early. But otherwise it would be worth pursuing. – Zibbobz 1 hour ago
  • @Zibbobz why would you need to break your lease if you follow this answer? The whole point of this is you can move out within a month of knowing you want to leave with no penalty. – Kat 57 mins ago
My advice would be to ask about switching to a month-to-month. Be prepared for a significant difference in the cost per month. In a recent lease the switch to month-to-month after the initial lease period resulted in a 15% higher rent amount compared with the 12 month extension rate.

If you know that you will be in the place less than the break even point, it can make sense to switch to month-to-month. But over the long term month-to-month can be more expensive.

  • 1
    Would it be worth pursuing something in-between, like a 3-month term instead? – Zibbobz 11 hours ago
  • 2
    @Zibbobz I think that depends on you. Will the uncertainty of your timeline result in more than 15% (or whatever the premium is) of your lease term being unoccupied? And if you don't find a new place in 3 months, will you want to re-up for another 3 months, or try to change the terms again? – Michael 11 hours ago
  • Interesting. In my last rental, after we'd been there a year, the lease automatically converted to monthly -- with no cost increase. The only caveat was, we had to give at least a 30-day notice. This is in the midwest US, and some years ago, so it may not be the norm anymore, or in other areas. – David 3 hours ago
I was in a similar situation a couple of years ago, I was working abroad and didn't know when I would have to leave the country.

My landlord made me sign a one-year lease and agreed that I could transfer the lease to a new tenant for the remainder of the lease. This is called a sublease. His only condition was that the new tenant would be approved by the roommates. The caveat to subleasing is that you are responsible for the new tenant paying his rent, so make sure that he/she has a stable job.

I don't know your landlord, but most places allow you to sign 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 6-month, etc. leases, but the shorter the lease, the higher the rent. Also, check the lease break penalty in your contract, if it's 1 month's rent(very common), it may be worthwhile to just eat the hit, if the new job pays better.

