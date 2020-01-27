1

Due to personal reasons, I am seeking employment in a different state. I haven't yet found a job - in fact I only just started my search - but I know that I will want to move, and I will want to be able to move as soon as I can once I have a job.

The problem is - I don't know when that will happen, and my lease will be up at the end of March (just 2 short months). My landlord will want to know if I'm renewing by the end of next month, and I don't know what to tell him.

My landlord is a fairly reasonable person - he has done plenty of work for the apartment when needed and we've done our best to be good to him in turn - though recently we did have an issue with breaking a window, he has fixed it for us in a timely manner, and we want to be fair to him in our plans to move out.

How can I reach an agreement with my landlord regarding a potential move out of state in the middle of a lease agreement?

Inquire with the landlord about switching to a month-to-month lease, meaning you wouldn't have to renew for an entire year. It's been a while since I was a renter but I recall most apartment leases I've had in my life being for a one-year term for the first year, then month to month after that. You say you're a good tenant and he's a reasonable landlord, he may be willing to change the lease terms. It may also be a good idea to tell him why you're asking for the change, he may be sympathetic.

You'll need to check the laws in your state, and your lease as well, but leases can also be broken by the tenant. If the landlord is at fault, for example if the unit is uninhabitable for some reason, there's usually no penalty. In this case, there would most likely be an early termination fee: in my experience it's usually one or two months' rent. It can be the remainder of the original lease period. Your lease will probably list the fee, but also check your local laws to see if the state imposes any limits on what landlords can charge for an early termination fee. In Pennsylvania, I've terminated two apartment leases early, once the fee was an extra month's rent, the other time there was no fee because we gave the landlord plenty of notice, had a good relationship, and they easily found a new tenant to take our place.

