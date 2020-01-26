-4

Assuming I need to achieve a return of 100,000 USD every year, what are my investment options?

Passive investment with low risk preferred, but open to other investment's strategies.

https://ycharts.com/indicators/moodys_seasoned_aaa_corporate_bond_yield

US Corporate A Effective Yield:2.52% for Jan 22 2020

Thus, since 100000/2.52% = 3968253.97, you need to buy $3,968,300 of high grade corporate bonds.

https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_corporate_bbb_effective_yield

US Corporate BBB Effective Yield:3.03% for Jan 22 2020

Since junk bonds are yielding slightly more, using the same formula will show you that you'd need only $3,300,400.

There is no investment that assures an overall return but only investments that assure an income that sets with or against a gain or loss of principal.

There are mortgageREIT and business-development-companies with dividends around 10%. And there are leveraged ETN's with dividends around 17%. (I wouldn't recommend energy MLP's but would recommend MLP ETN's that exclude energy.)

Someone could assist with setting up a covered-call-write operation. And there are ETN's, ETF's, and closed-end-funds that write covered-calls. There are ETF's that hold the largest closed-end-funds. Someone could assist with setting up a leveraged forex income position.

I like dividend stocks with dividends around 5%. Commit to holding the stocks extremely long term and don't worry about fluctuation of principal while receiving current income. One quick way to judge these companies is to look at the debt-to-equity ratio.

