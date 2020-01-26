My friend is doing yearly self-assessment online on HMRC site. She was employed on payroll for few years for the small UK's Limited company.

However amounts on hers P60 doesn't match with what was paid, because it doesn't cover bonuses which were paid. Company said they'll send the payroll correction to HMRC.

So the question is, whether these bonuses should be included in the self-assessment (despite missing on P60), or not?

On the self-assessment form there are 2 type of fields where amounts can be typed (income from company). So for the example, if P60 have Total for year: £10000, but there are missing bonuses of £2000 (not included on P60). Then these bonuses should be typed into other payments not on your P60 or ignored (due to company's fault)?