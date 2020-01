I work for starbucks, and receive RSUs (shares) every November. I have also Netbenefits account for managing this shares. Even though I don't sell my shares, every December some amount of RSU gain paid in my payslip and I pay huge amount of tax over it.

Now, my question is, how can they transfer this RSU gain into my payslip even though I didnt sell any shares?

Is this kinda profit distribution?

Because My shares in netbenefits accounts stays same.

Thanks in advance.