I left the USA for India in January 2019. I retained my traditional IRA and 401(k) accounts because there is a penalty for premature withdrawals apart from the tax liability.

  1. Can I convert part of my traditional IRA into a Roth IRA for 2019? What are the tax implications for this conversion? I am almost sure that I will have to file my 2019 US tax return as a non-resident alien.

  2. When I turn 59.5 I will be able to take withdrawals from the IRA. How will they be taxed if I am not in the USA?

  3. Can I contribute to a traditional IRA for 2019?

