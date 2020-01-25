1

My parents recently found a 30-year Treasury bond of mine that matured in 2016. I redeemed it at the bank in late 2019. My understanding is the correct way to handle this is to file an amended 2016 return (before April 15, 2020). I don't want to do this because the bank sent me a 2019 1099-INT for the redemption, so I suspect the IRS will see that I don't report it on my 2019 taxes and either send me a notice or automatically adjust my return, in which case I end up paying tax on the interest twice. It's hard for me to believe the IRS is advanced enough to see a 2019 1099-INT but realize it's for a Treasury bond that matured in an earlier year. So can I just report it on my 2019 return and pay the tax this year? I have to imagine this is a common occurrence, and most people have no idea about the rules, and would do exactly that.

|improve this question
  • Since you didn't redeem the bond until 2019, I think your assumption that you need to amend the 2016 return is incorrect. The taxable event is the redemption, not the maturation. – chepner 29 secs ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.