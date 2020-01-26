My parents recently found a 30-year Savings Bond of mine that matured in 2016. I redeemed it at the bank in late 2019. My understanding is the correct way to handle this is to file an amended 2016 return (before April 15, 2020). I don't want to do this because the bank sent me a 2019 1099-INT for the redemption, so I suspect the IRS will see that I don't report it on my 2019 taxes and either send me a notice or automatically adjust my return, in which case I end up paying tax on the interest twice. It's hard for me to believe the IRS is advanced enough to see a 2019 1099-INT but realize it's for a Treasury bond that matured in an earlier year. So can I just report it on my 2019 return and pay the tax this year? I have to imagine this is a common occurrence, and most people have no idea about the rules, and would do exactly that.