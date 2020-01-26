My parents recently found a 30-year Savings Bond of mine that matured in 2016. I redeemed it at the bank in late 2019. My understanding is the correct way to handle this is to file an amended 2016 return (before April 15, 2020). I don't want to do this because the bank sent me a 2019 1099-INT for the redemption, so I suspect the IRS will see that I don't report it on my 2019 taxes and either send me a notice or automatically adjust my return, in which case I end up paying tax on the interest twice. It's hard for me to believe the IRS is advanced enough to see a 2019 1099-INT but realize it's for a Treasury bond that matured in an earlier year. So can I just report it on my 2019 return and pay the tax this year? I have to imagine this is a common occurrence, and most people have no idea about the rules, and would do exactly that.
How do I deal with taxes on a U.S. Savings Bond that matured a few years before it was redeemed?
1Since you didn't redeem the bond until 2019, I think your assumption that you need to amend the 2016 return is incorrect. The taxable event is the redemption, not the maturation. – chepner 16 hours ago
-
2@chepner That would certainly make things easier, but according to treasurydirect.gov/indiv/research/indepth/ebonds/…, you owe interest when the earlier of either (1) you redeem the bond or (2) it reaches final maturity. Everything I find online seems to confirm this. – Craig W 15 hours ago
-
1Ah, OK. I'm not sure if I should leave my comment (and your response) as a clarification of the question, or just delete the evidence of my ignorance :) – chepner 15 hours ago
-
@chepner I envy your ignorance. I suspect I could just put it on my 2019 tax return and never think about it again, but I had to go and research it... :-) – Craig W 13 hours ago
-
1Note this is a Savings Bond, which is not what the words 'Treasury bond' normally mean in a finance context. Savings Bonds have special tax status; for a standard (marketable) bond you must report and pay tax on the interest and any OID (amortized discount) every year, for a Savings Bond you can defer until maturity redemption or sale -- but as noted, not after that. (In some cases, but not this one, you can exclude the income entirely if the bond is used for higher education expenses.) – dave_thompson_085 6 hours ago