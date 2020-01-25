I submitted my taxes (e-file) about a week ago via Turbotax - expecting a large refund. I then unexpectedly received a 1099-INT from my bank for $15 of interest received during the year. I did not include this with my return. Obviously I'd pay the tax on that trivial amount, but my bigger concern is what the IRS is going to do with this discrepancy. Ideally they'd just correct it internally, adjust my refund, and send me a notice - but I do not know their operating procedures. I later learned that 1099-INTs aren't sent out for amounts under $10, which is likely why I haven't run into this issue before.

Since they receive this form too, will they automatically realize the error and reject my return? Will they not care since the underreported amount is so minor (since they don't care about <10)? Will it simply delay my return?