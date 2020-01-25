Please consider a case where I couple, living in the US, has two grown kids (a son and a daughter) (over 40) and the father dies in 2019. The mother inherits the husband’s assets. The couple normally files a joint income tax return.

The son has done well and is self-supporting. The daughter works very part time and has no assets. The mother is planning on supporting the daughter in 2020. The mother and the daughter have same permanent residence. Can the mother using the qualifying widow tax status on her 2020 income tax return?

I believe the answer is yes.