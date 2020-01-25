My son is in college out of state and we have set up a bank that I transfer money to, but there is no physical location for him to get cash or in-network atm.

I just got him a grocery debit card to keep track of food expenses and earn savings. In order to put money on it, he needs cash. Thus, I opened an account at a bank located in both our states so he could withdraw cash and put it on the grocery card. It seems so confusing, but it was the only way to avoid fees and keep track of expenses easier.

So... the question is... since the new bank is simply for transferring money for him to withdraw cash to put on the grocery card... is it better for him to leave some money in the account or does it matter? I suggested he leave $25 in the account and not zero it out each month and he asked me why. I found I had no good explanation other than that is how my mind works!