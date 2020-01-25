I’m a college student who needed some extra cash so I went and looked for a sugar daddy. We talked and he asked for my bank account info and I gave it to him. A week later he said he was going to deposit money in my account, and proceeded to do so. At this point he’s telling me that when I get the money I’ll take out my amount of cash and give the rest to someone else. The bank ended up calling me and saying that my account has been suspended/blocked because of suspicious activity from a location overseas in Iraq? And then asked me about my cell phone saying it’s being done on a phone that’s an upgrade from my own. I was then told to go into my local bank as soon as possible to talk to someone about this. The next morning, the morning the money arrived in my account, I immediately went to the bank only to be told that my account was closed and that they were conducting an investigation because the money was fraudulent. I was asked if I was the one who entered the money and I truthfully said no. So what do I do now? Do I wait it out and see? Will I get into trouble?