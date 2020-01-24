0

As the executor of a trust, I’m looking for suggestions as to how to make distributions to minor great-grandchildren. This is not a lot of money, but not trivial. I’m considering UTMA/UGMA/529b type account.

I plan on remaining as the trustee for the accounts. I’m leaning towards 529b since the kids seem to be on the path of going to school. My goal is what it would have been for their grandparents, i.e., that the money be used in a useful way, like education. The minor beneficiaries reside in Illinois.

If you have any links or suggestions, I’d appreciate it.

|improve this question
  • Having a son who only went to college for three semesters, and then joined the USAF, I'm disinclined towards suggesting a 529. Why can't it stay in the trust until age 25? – RonJohn 45 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.