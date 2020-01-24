As the executor of a trust, I’m looking for suggestions as to how to make distributions to minor great-grandchildren. This is not a lot of money, but not trivial. I’m considering UTMA/UGMA/529b type account.

I plan on remaining as the trustee for the accounts. I’m leaning towards 529b since the kids seem to be on the path of going to school. My goal is what it would have been for their grandparents, i.e., that the money be used in a useful way, like education. The minor beneficiaries reside in Illinois.

If you have any links or suggestions, I’d appreciate it.