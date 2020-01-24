Let's say I am letting out a room in my house on AirBnB for $100 per night. Then one day a relative of mine is down on his luck, so I take it off the market and instead let him stay in that room. I don't charge him anything. There is no formal agreement. The arrangement last for many months.

Is my gift of sleeping accommodation liable for gift tax? How is the value of it assessed?

How about if I let him use my car?

Is it different if he is not a relative? How is it different if he is my spouse?

References please.