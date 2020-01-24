0

Let's say I am letting out a room in my house on AirBnB for $100 per night. Then one day a relative of mine is down on his luck, so I take it off the market and instead let him stay in that room. I don't charge him anything. There is no formal agreement. The arrangement last for many months.

Is my gift of sleeping accommodation liable for gift tax? How is the value of it assessed?

How about if I let him use my car?

Is it different if he is not a relative? How is it different if he is my spouse?

References please.

  • Gifts under $15,000 annually are free, and even gifts over $15K "just" need to be deducted from the inheritance exclusion. No references, so no answer. – RonJohn 48 mins ago
  • I'm aware of the exclusions, that's not what I'm interested in. And assume that there is no likelihood of inheritance. – DJClayworth 47 mins ago
  • Would the downvoter like to explain? – DJClayworth 47 mins ago
  • Why aren't you interested? After all, you're giving your relative the gift of staying there rent free. Ergo, the gift exclusion seems relevant. – RonJohn 43 mins ago
  • 1
    Because I'm interested in the principle, not the details. What if the "market value" of my gift was more than $15,000? – DJClayworth 42 mins ago
How is the value of it assessed?

Fair market value.

https://blog.taxact.com/gift-tax-do-i-have-to-pay-gift-tax-when-someone-gives-me-money/

The person who makes the gift files the gift tax return, if necessary, and pays any tax.

If someone gives you more than the annual gift tax exclusion amount ($15,000 in 2018), the giver must file a gift tax return. That still doesn’t mean they owe gift tax.

For example, say someone gives you $20,000 in one year, and you and the giver are both single. The giver must file a gift tax return, showing an excess gift of $5,000 ($20,000 – $15,000 exclusion = $5,000).

Each year, the amount a person gives other people over the annual exclusion accumulates until it reaches the lifetime gift tax exclusion.

As of 2018, a taxpayer does not pay gift tax until they have given away over $11.2 million in their lifetime ($5.49 million in 2017).

A gift is a gift, whether it's a $20K Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, or 200 Benjamins or letting a relative live in an apartment for free.

  • 1
    Does this include gifts in kind? That was my question. – DJClayworth 35 mins ago
  • 1
    @DJClayworth a gift is a gift, whether it's a $20K Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, or 200 Benjamins. – RonJohn 32 mins ago
  • Then please find me a reference stating that, and put it in the answer. That was the entire point of my question. – DJClayworth 31 mins ago
  • 1
    @DJClayworth nowhere that I've seen says "only cash counts as gifts". To only restrict it to cash makes this completely ripe for abuse. – RonJohn 28 mins ago
  • If you can find me a reference saying that then feel free to post an answer. Also note that the wording of your link is "do I have to pay tax when someone gives me money?" – DJClayworth 27 mins ago

