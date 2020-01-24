Do option market makers also hold stock for the options they write? Suppose it's a:
$10 billion company
$20 stock
23 strike calls @ 30 cents
Buy 5000 calls
10 days until expiration
I think this stock can move to 28 in 10 days. This would be a $4,000,000 loss to a market maker.
Will option market makers dump before 23 to make sure I don’t win?
How long and how much can they keep the stock down?
How many options need to be at a certain strike for them to say it’s better to sell all our stock than lose?