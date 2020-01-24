0

Do option market makers also hold stock for the options they write? Suppose it's a:

  • $10 billion company

  • $20 stock

  • 23 strike calls @ 30 cents

  • Buy 5000 calls

  • 10 days until expiration

I think this stock can move to 28 in 10 days. This would be a $4,000,000 loss to a market maker.

  • Will option market makers dump before 23 to make sure I don’t win?

  • How long and how much can they keep the stock down?

  • How many options need to be at a certain strike for them to say it’s better to sell all our stock than lose?

    Market makers don't hold positions for long periods. What do you think market makers do that would create this loss? Why do you think they want to "keep the stock down"? – D Stanley 12 mins ago

