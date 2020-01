do option market makers also hold stock for the options they write?

1) $10 billion company 2) $20 stock 3) 23 strike calls @ 30 cents 5) 5000 contracts 6) 10 days to expiration

I think a stock can move to 28 in 10 days- this is a $4,000,000 loss to market makers

1) Will option market makers dump before 23 to make sure I don’t win? 2) How long and how much can they keep the stock down? 3) How many options need to be at a certain strike for them to say it’s better to sell all our stock than lose?