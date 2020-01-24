Current price to earnings in the s&p 500 are around 23-25, much higher than the average 15. This gives reason to estimate that expected returns the coming decade would be much lower than the last decade, since earnings aren't expected to grow by a huge amount and since the markets P/E ratio will revert to the mean (of 15). This is more or less what John Bogle writes in his book "Common Sense Investing" about the expected returns 2017-2027 in the chapter "When the Good Times No Longer Roll" (he is estimating returns of around 3% after inflation). Bonds won't preform well either according to him.

Do you agree with John on this common sense? If so does it change your investment strategy for the coming years?

https://www.amazon.com/Little-Book-Common-Sense-Investing/dp/0470102101