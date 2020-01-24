12

I follow big give aways on Twitter because I am currently in college debt and need money.

This guy direct messaged me asking me a few questions. One thing led to another and next thing you know he tells me that he wants to send me money to help me out.

So I signed into my bank and he sent me $1,800 and said to send $1,200 to someone for medical bills and later on he asks if I wanted an iPhone 11promax.

Of course I said yes and he bought three iPhones under my name with “his money”, and told me to ship the other two too his grand parents because he missed their birthdays or something like that.

Now I tried using the money that was put into my account and it was being declined.

Am I being scammed?

    tldr; sadly, yes. (giveaway: when you're asked to give part of what you've been given to somebody else.) – Michael 17 hours ago
  • So what do I do – Jacob Biel 16 hours ago
    "what do I do"? #1 Learn this fundamental rule of life: TANSTAAFL. (Google if you've never heard of it.) #2 File a police report. When they ask you why you fell for this obvious scam, plead youth, naivete and desperation. #3 Show the report to the bank, to try and get your account unfrozen. – RonJohn 16 hours ago
    Did you send the $1200 to the someone else? Did the iphones arrive? Did you send any of them on to someone else? – Damila 5 hours ago
    @JacobBiel stop following big give aways because not only did you miss a litany of red flags, you missed blaring foghorns as well. I'm not sure how they could even make it less subtle that it was a scam. – eps 3 hours ago
he bought three iPhones under my name with “his money”, and told me to ship the other two too his grand parents because he missed their birthdays or something like that.

He can ship them to you, and Chinese merchants can ship stuff across the ocean... but he can't ship them to his own grandparents.

Am I being scammed?

You know the answer to that. Otherwise, you wouldn't be asking us.

Yes you have been scammed.

Sorry to say, but the red flags indicating it is a scam that I see, include almost every word of what you have written:

  • "Give away"
    • The only real ones of these are funded by advertising budgets of companies for things like a teaspoon full of some food at the grocery store trying to convince people to buy a full product. If you can't think of how they are making money out of giving you the thing, then treat that "give away" as a scam.
    • No one ever just gives away money for no reason, they always want something in return.
  • "So I signed in to my bank and he sent me $"
    • This is where you were fooled. They faked this part.
    • They may have also been spying on you from this point forward.
    • There is no reason you need to sign in to your bank for someone to send you money. That is always a scam, unless it's a promotion being run by your bank for showing off their new gizmo in their banking portal, and everyone who logs in goes in to a draw, and the winner gets something of fairly low value from their advertising budget, such as 50% off some bank fees.
    • I'm guessing he was also "helping" you by sharing your computer screen while he did this "transfer" to show you the money "in" your account. They do this by messing with the page content in your web browser. They also might claim they'll make it smaller "for security", that is only so you have trouble seeing them scamming you. This indicates there was never any money that they sent you.
  • If they did connect to your computer to do the transfer and "show" you the "money" that would be another red flag sign to say it is a scam. No one who is sending you money for anything has any reason to see your banking screen, or to see your computer. If someone wants to officially tell you they've sent you money, they'll send you a document saying so, often called remittance advice.
  • "said to send $1,200 to someone"
    • there is no legitimate reason for this to happen. This is the first point where you have lost money.
    • They claimed to have money and they claimed to be able to send you money, there is no legitimate reason why they couldn't send this direct themselves.
    • Another common variety of this is them saying "oops I sent too much" and they ask for some "back". Considering they never sent you any, or have the ability to cancel their cheque before it clears, they request a partial refund so you will really send them money when they have sent you none.
  • "medical bills"
    • If they need money for medical bills, they should not be sending it to you.
  • "asks if I wanted an iPhone"
    • Unless they are a salesperson about to sell you an iPhone, or a ticket in a draw to have a small chance to win one, this is another red flag pointing to being a scam.
    • bought three iPhones under my name with “his money”
    • Why did you think at the time he was using "his money"? Was he again sharing your computer screen, showing you the purchase? Did he do another fake money "transfer" to your account so it could be your bank account doing the purchase? All of that is all scam.
    • If someone wants to give you something, they can just give/send it to you. Your bank should not be involved in any way shape or form, unless you are buying it. Even then, they should not be watching your computer while you do this.
  • "told me to ship the other two too his grand parents"
    • This is so he doesn't have to give you his real address, and if there are multiple addresses, so that the authorities have a harder time in tracking him.
  • "Now I tried using the money that was put into my account and it was being declined"
    • This is proof that they never transferred you the money in the first place. That anything that looked like they did was fake.

Sorry to rub salt in to the wound, but the scam may not be over.

  • They may have installed spyware on to your computer while they were "helping" you, to record what you are doing and what your logins are.
    • Try and recall anything you have signed in to using that computer since.
  • They may have collected all of your saved passwords from that computer. Try and list any site that you have saved passwords for on that computer.
  • Even if they didn't install spyware on your computer, they may have recorded your banking login while they were connected.

What to do now:

  1. As RonJohn said, file a police report and tell your bank about what happened.
  2. Have a computer person wipe that computer clean. It is not safe to use until then.
  3. Have that computer person also inspect the rest of your network that computer was connected to, and ask them if the rest of the devices connected need wiping too.
  4. Once you have access to a clean computer and network again, change all of your passwords for every account that computer had a record of, or that you used since they first started this scam. Starting with your email and banking accounts, then the others. Otherwise they may use their access to your email to just change them back using things like the "forgot password" links that send you email for confirmation.
    I don't get the impression from OP's account that they fell for phishing. I think someone just did an ACH that bounced after a few days/weeks. – ceejayoz 8 hours ago
    Don't wait to change the passwords, but do it from a different computer. – DJClayworth 4 hours ago
    hmm, unless I missed some comments from OP, this seems to assume an account takeover which might have happened, but the story is explained with less assumptions by them using a fake transaction that can be revoked for the initial transaction and them sending e.g. stolen phones they sold on to "their grandparents". But yeah, OP should be able to distinguish which way it was and changing banking passwords and setting up the PC/tablet etc. freshly doesn't hurt either way. – Frank Hopkins 48 mins ago
A criminal is abusing you for money laundering.

The $1800 you received are stolen. You are being used to launder these funds. The $1200 are another account controlled by the scammer. By funneling them through your account, you are making it harder for law enforcement to trace them. Same with the iPhones. They are either bought with stolen money or stolen themselves. By asking you to forward them through the mail, you are breaking the paper trail which allows law enforcement to trace their ownership. They will soon be sold on eBay or by a street vendor and thus be converted to clean money the scammer can use freely.

When the person those $1800 were stolen from reports the fraud, the bank will reverse that transfer. But the $1200 transfer will not be reverted. You will be out of $1200.

    I'm convinced this is not money laundering. The purpose of money laundering is to take illegal money and make it look legal (and usually pay taxes on it). That $1200 is just being stolen and they won't be trying to claim it is legal income (because they know full well that its source will eventually report it stolen). Besides, if you want to launder money, it's much easier to get away with it if the helper is in on it. ;) – TTT 2 hours ago
    Yeah, if they were laundering the money they'd actually send the $1800 to the mule, since then the mule has their $600 and doesn't go to the police. – IllusiveBrian 1 hour ago
In addition to the other (correct) answers: contact credit rating agencies (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) and lock your credit. At the same time, place a fraud alert with all three and request credit reports. Your scammer might take out cards in your name, since he has your details, or take out bank loans.

Close the bank account immediately and open a new one. Any other accounts that this person interacted with, close.

Other answers here so far were kind enough of pointing to you the red flags (or rather red arrows), why it's a scam and how it works.

Depending on the jurisdiction you are, I assume you are in the US (since you talk about college debt), but:

Notice: you risk criminal prosecution here.

And yes, I know you are the victim here, you sound like an honest person who felt prey to such a scheme.

The scam you felt into is a money mule kind of scheme:

Are you getting some tailored legal advise from a lawyer? That is, you will need more information than what you get from random strangers in forums (like this).

Could you afford to pay for the iPhones with your own money? The faster you react, the better, but don't do anything without asking a lawyer.

