I follow big give aways on Twitter because I am currently in college debt and need money.

This guy direct messaged me asking me a few questions. One thing led to another and next thing you know he tells me that he wants to send me money to help me out.

So I signed into my bank and he sent me $1,800 and said to send $1,200 to someone for medical bills and later on he asks if I wanted an iPhone 11promax.

Of course I said yes and he bought three iPhones under my name with “his money”, and told me to ship the other two too his grand parents because he missed their birthdays or something like that.

Now I tried using the money that was put into my account and it was being declined.

Am I being scammed?

  • tldr; sadly, yes. (giveaway: when you're asked to give part of what you've been given to somebody else.) – Michael 23 mins ago
he bought three iPhones under my name with “his money”, and told me to ship the other two too his grand parents because he missed their birthdays or something like that.

He can ship them to you, and Chinese merchants can ship stuff across the ocean... but he can't ship them to his own grandparents.

Am I being scammed?

You know the answer to that. Otherwise, you wouldn't be asking us.

