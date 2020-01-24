The table below provides a list of owners and the status of any past-due payments.
Questions:
Seeking to gain consensus of interpretations from this community.
Is it reasonable to conclude that all owners have paid up through July 20-19?
If a single payment was misplaced (not deposited), should the expectation be that the payment amount be listed in the
Currentcolumn?
Yes / No responses accompanied with an explanations are appreciated / sought
Comments
- Excerpt from an HOA report: not a homework problem