I believe you may have an invalid premise that the election of 2008 caused the down-turn in the economy. The timeline is as follows: the fall started in Oct 2007, had the record setting day "crash" on Sep 29, 2008, then Obama was elected in Nov 2008 and took office in Jan 2009, and the markets continued to fall until Mar 2009 when they began their ascent again. It's been overall pretty good news since then. The markets continued to rise through Obama's reelection in 2012, and then even though Trump's win in Nov 2016 came largely as a surprise, the small dip in the markets the day after his election quickly bounced right back and has generally continued to rise since. In other words, it's unlikely that this presidential election will affect the markets in either direction for more than a short time, regardless of the outcome.

That being said, if you are concerned about short term market fluctuations (for any reason), then you can simply re-balance some of your portfolio into a more conservative layout. Bonds may be part of that answer. Putting some of your portfolio into an earlier target-date fund may also achieve a similar goal.