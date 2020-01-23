0

I have money in both a retirement plan that auto adjust based on how close it is to my retirement date and a robo advisor which is set up for establishing a future business. I have not had this much set aside since I lost basically everything in 2008.

I am concerned about what the election results in November will do regarding the stock market. Would it be wise to temporarily at least migrate these funds to a either completely or mostly Bond paste configuration? What are pros cons etc that I should consider?

  • 2008 had nothing to do with an election. What makes you think this one will result in a catastrophic drop in prices. That said, how long do you have until retirement now? – chepner 28 mins ago
I believe you may have an invalid premise that the election of 2008 caused the down-turn in the economy. The timeline is as follows: the fall started in Oct 2007, had the record setting day "crash" on Sep 29, 2008, then Obama was elected in Nov 2008 and took office in Jan 2009, and the markets continued to fall until Mar 2009 when they began their ascent again. It's been overall pretty good news since then. The markets continued to rise through Obama's reelection in 2012, and then even though Trump's win in Nov 2016 came largely as a surprise, the small dip in the markets the day after his election quickly bounced right back and has generally continued to rise since. In other words, it's unlikely that this presidential election will affect the markets in either direction for more than a short time, regardless of the outcome.

That being said, if you are concerned about short term market fluctuations (for any reason), then you can simply re-balance some of your portfolio into a more conservative layout. Bonds may be part of that answer. Putting some of your portfolio into an earlier target-date fund may also achieve a similar goal.

The risk with reallocating into bonds include:

  • any costs associated with transactions
  • missed opportunity

With regard to the latter, there can be any number of reasons the market could move in favorable direction and you will be chasing the market. Rare is the asset (stocks, bonds, gold, etc.) that is immune to war, politics, etc.

As to whether a decision is "wise", conventional thought would have you mitigate short term risk by diversification to ride-out the bumps. I do think it wise that Decisions should not take into account comments from strangers behind computers.

