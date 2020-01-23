When I am creating an account in Degiro (in Germany) I am exposed to these profile options (beware: the translation has been done by Google translator from German the original):

Of course I am interested in the characteristics of the Basic-Profil but there's got to be a trick.

What is all this about "Your securities can be lent"?

I want to use the Degiro to make long-term investment (100K ~ 200K) I really want to be sure my money is as safer as possible and not wake one day to see that my money is gone because a stupid movement from by broker.