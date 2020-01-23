0

When I am creating an account in Degiro (in Germany) I am exposed to these profile options (beware: the translation has been done by Google translator from German the original):

enter image description here

Of course I am interested in the characteristics of the Basic-Profil but there's got to be a trick.

What is all this about "Your securities can be lent"?

I want to use the Degiro to make long-term investment (100K ~ 200K) I really want to be sure my money is as safer as possible and not wake one day to see that my money is gone because a stupid movement from by broker.

|improve this question
New contributor
fguillen is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Brokers lend shares from the accounts of investors to short sellers in return for an interest payment (called a borrow fee). Some brokers share this fee with the share lender. In the US, SIPC insurance covers broker-dealer risk and loaned stock is protected. I have no idea what protection Degiro and/or Germany offers. Check with your financial regulatory authorities for that info. – Bob Baerker 50 mins ago

Your Answer

fguillen is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.