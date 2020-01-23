I just learned about the different tax treatment of qualified vs unqualified dividends, and I'm trying to understand which are which (before I get the 1099-*).

First, I understand that I need to hold the ETF pr mutual Fund for 60 days in the 121 days around ex-dividend day - let's assume this is fulfilled, they are held for much longer.

Further, from my research, there are some hints that 'most dividends are qualified', but that's it. Even looking up specific ETFs and mutual funds, and reading all the fine print, they never mention anything about their past dividends being qualified or not. So how can I know?

I am not talking about complex international cases or REITs.

For the scope of this question, let's look at VIGAX. Are VIGAX dividends qualified, and how would I know that? (again, outside of waiting for the 1099-*, which is too late)