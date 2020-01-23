Consider a hypothetical situation. Person A lends person B 500 American dollars on 0% interest. Now American government prints more money such that the old 1 dollar is now equivalent 10 new dollars. According to law how much should person B return to person A 500 or 5000 dollar?
Do you mean that the American government actually swaps everyone’s currency and savings, giving them ten new dollars for every old dollar, or do you mean that inflation devalues the dollar so that it takes ten dollars to buy what one dollar used to? – Mike Scott 1 hour ago
I meant inflation – user37382848384 1 hour ago
In that case the accepted answer is correct. If you want to protect yourself against inflation, you charge an appropriate rate of interest on the loan — that’s one of the main things that interest is for. – Mike Scott 1 hour ago
Maybe make that clear in the question, because the question is completely different from "inflation". The question implies that the government created a new currency to replace the old dollar. Printing money is generally not the problem leading to inflation in the US (it most definitely is elsewhere). If you loan money at 0% interest you have already conceded that you will lose money to inflation (as RonJohn made clear) – xyious 1 hour ago
@Mike Scott: But this isn't a case of inflation, it's a deliberate currency devaluation. You can charge interest to cover the expected rate of inflation (which is a gradual & continuous process), but you can't do that with a devaluation, which is a singular spike. (Mathematically, it's the difference between a continuous, differentiable function and a discontinuous one that has no derivative.) – jamesqf 22 mins ago
The (written or unwritten, does not make a difference) contract between
A and
B was for $500. Thus,
B pays
A $500.
If
A is afraid of devaluation, then he must write that into the contract.