I have some life savings I want to invest. My first idea was to buy a flat or home - but the current price levels for houses and flats in my country are beyond insane because of the money policy of the European Central Bank (cheap loans). Instead, I now want to put that money into the Stock market (ETF or single stocks). However, it seems that the situation in the stock market is also looking like everything is overbought, I mean just look at the current S&P500 graph for example.

Or the German DAX. This looks exactly like the 2017s Bitcoin Bubble before it completely went from 20.000 to 3.000 over the course of the next year. How is anyone looking at this S&P500 graph and thinking "this is sure a good idea to invest"?

    What specifically about that graph makes it look "overbought"? I'm not asking that sarcastically - the trend shows exponential growth which is normal. A linear price curve would mean that relative growth is declining. – D Stanley 3 mins ago
What about that graph today is different from that graph would have been 6 months ago? People 6 months ago bought thinking it would still go up, and it has. That's why people are buying today. That's what you asked. They may be right, they may be wrong, but that's why they are buying.

Easy.

Stocks are expensive. So are you going to invest to bonds?

Bonds are expensive too. The interest rates of bonds are near to zero in Eurozone and low in US too.

If stocks normally offer 3% real growth + 2% inflation = 5% nominal growth and 4% dividend, i.e. 9% total return, and now the dividend yield has fallen to 2%, the total return in current market conditions is 3% real growth + 2% inflation + 2% dividend yield = 7%. Only 2% lower than usually.

I think you'll find that bond yields are 2% lower than usual, too.

There's no such a thing as a free lunch. By claiming you should not invest into stocks, you are claiming there is an option whose risk-return relationship is better. Such an option would be a free lunch. There's no such a thing as a free lunch.

