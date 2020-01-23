I have some life savings I want to invest. My first idea was to buy a flat or home - but the current price levels for houses and flats in my country are beyond insane because of the money policy of the European Central Bank (cheap loans). Instead, I now want to put that money into the Stock market (ETF or single stocks). However, it seems that the situation in the stock market is also looking like everything is overbought, I mean just look at the current S&P500 graph for example.

Or the German DAX. This looks exactly like the 2017s Bitcoin Bubble before it completely went from 20.000 to 3.000 over the course of the next year. How is anyone looking at this S&P500 graph and thinking "this is sure a good idea to invest"?