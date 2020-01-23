As pointed out in another question, in the U.S. we can now use a Qualified Tuition Program (QTP, e.g. a Section 529 Plan) to pay student loans as a qualified education expense - provided your state also allows this, which mine does. The newly released IRS Publication 970 for the 2019 tax year provides some good information, but it glosses over certain details. I even called the IRS and tried to ask for clarification, and the rep admitted that she couldn't find any answers because it's still too new. I'll periodically try to get the IRS to conjure up an official answer, but I'm hoping that someone can either shoot holes in my below scenario or provide additional support for it being valid.

From the 2019 Publication 970:

You can’t deduct as interest on a student loan any amount paid from a distribution of earnings made from a qualified tuition program (QTP) after 2018 to the extent the earnings are treated as tax free because they were used to pay student loan interest.

So student loan interest paid from a QTP distribution cannot also be used for the student loan interest deduction – i.e. "No Double Benefit Allowed". Simple, right? But there are no examples of how to calculate the student loan interest deduction in cases where only part of the student loan interest for the year is paid from QTP distributions. I interpret that to mean that each dollar paid to student loan interest from a QTP must be subtracted from total student loan interest paid, prior to applying the $2500 maximum on the Student Loan Interest Deduction Worksheet. This makes the following scenario plausible:

Make a $200 QTP contribution, to count as a state income tax deduction

QTP contribution, to count as a Make a $500 student loan payment, where $300 applies to interest and $200 applies to principal

student loan payment, where $300 applies to and $200 applies to Take a $200 QTP distribution to cover the principal portion of the student loan payment

QTP distribution to cover the portion of the student loan payment Include the $200 interest portion in the following tax season's student loan interest deduction

interest portion in the following tax season's Repeat each month until $2500 interest is paid, then pass the full $500 student loan payment through the QTP (for the state income tax deduction )

interest is paid, then pass the full student loan payment through the QTP (for the ) Claim the full $2500 student loan interest deduction from federal income tax

from federal income tax Claim a $3500 deduction for QTP contributions from state income tax (a bit short of my state’s $4000 max)

for QTP contributions from (a bit short of my state’s $4000 max) Not get fined for tax evasion – I’m just saving money by legally dancing the tax dance using all the numbers that are reported to the IRS and the state

I realize that there will be little-to-no gains from having the money in the 529 plan for such a short amount of time (and some risk of loss), and this is isn't at all how 529 plans were originally designed to be used. But I'm already using exactly this 529-as-a-proxy to effectively deduct my daughter's private school tuition from state income tax, after 529 plans were expanded a couple years ago to also allow K-12 tuition. I keep a small balance in a conservative-growth 529 account in her name (which has accumulated some small growth as a bonus), monthly contribute the amount of her tuition, and a week later withdraw the same amount. I also have an aggressive-growth partition to which I regularly contribute for her future college savings, but that's not relevant to the above discussion.

I'd also like to know whether QTPs can be used to pay for refinanced/consolidated student loans, but I'll ask that question in a separate thread.