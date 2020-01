I recently had an interstate move for a job that passed the distance test. In the process of the move my household goods were delayed transit. Since the delay exceeded the allowable window, the moving company issued me compensation for the delay. How should this be treated for the purposes of itemizing my taxes?

Note that the compensation was issued as a check and not a discount to the actual bill for transit and there was no indication that a 1099-MISC or similar would be issued.