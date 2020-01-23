Assuming that 1) the APR represents the annualized interest rate without compounding and 2) the loan is amortized evenly over the 108 weeks, the payment amount should be:

PV * r 313 * .485/52 --------- = ------------------ = 4.7146 1-(1+r)^-n 1- (i+.485/52)^-52

So the total paid is 4.7146 * 104 = 490.32, 177.32 of which is interest.

If instead the rate is annualized with compounding, the weekly rate would be 1.485^(1/52) - 1 or 0.76% per week. The monthly payment would then be 4.3715, for a total paid of 454.64, 141.64 of which is interest.

However, normally the lender will give you the payment amount. Just multiply that by 104 and subtract off the principal - that will tell you the total interest paid.