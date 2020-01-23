Today is January 23, 2020. I still have not received my tax returns on my business for the tax year 2018. I keep contacting my accountant but I do not receive a reply from him. I am very nervous because it's now time to start 2019 taxes and I still don't have my 2018 taxes completed. I need advice on what I can do?
Fire your accountant and hire someone else? What other advice are you looking for? Do you have copies of all of the records for 2018? – D Stanley 7 mins ago