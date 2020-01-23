0

Some climate activists have called for fossil fuel divestment. But anything that is sold is also bought. Is divestment then even possible?

For example, suppose that all businesses, pension funds, governments, private individuals, and others, would all decide to get rid of their investments in the oil industry (ignoring, for the moment, the practical difficulties that some oil companies also invest in renewable energy). With a tangible asset such as a Hummer, I can decide to have it destroyed rather than sold. Is it possible to get rid of an investment if nobody wants to buy it — or even get it for free?

  • Not impossible but next to impossible. Without a good alternative to oil it is very difficult – DumbCoder 25 mins ago
  • @DumbCoder I'm not asking if it's possible from a physical/engineering point of view to stop using fossil fuels overnight — but if everybody tried to sell their shares in Exxon & Shell, and there would be nobody to sell it to, wouldn't the effect be zero? – gerrit 23 mins ago
  • physically/engineering/financially not possible either way. If you want to sell but no buyer, don't the entities still remain on your books ? So how do you envisage one will divest oneself from oil ?? – DumbCoder 14 mins ago
  • @DumbCoder That is the question. I can bring a car to the dump to get rid of it without having a buyer. Can I do that for stocks? – gerrit 13 mins ago

