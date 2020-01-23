20 mins ago . This question was migrated from Travel Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Am a German citizen and I would like to open a checking account in USA, no matter which bank, important is the fact that I can have a Zelle service and that I actually can handle to manage the account from abroad.

I know, some bank institutions/branch allow to open accounts, independently of the fact of being foreign citizen or not, and independently of having a resident permit in USA or not.