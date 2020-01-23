Am a German citizen and I would like to open a checking account in USA, no matter which bank, important is the fact that I can have a Zelle service and that I actually can handle to manage the account from abroad.
I know, some bank institutions/branch allow to open accounts, independently of the fact of being foreign citizen or not, and independently of having a resident permit in USA or not.
- Any advice, experiences about doing this?
- What do I need beside passport and money?
- What bank is the better to fits my criteria?