Am a German citizen and I would like to open a checking account in USA, no matter which bank, important is the fact that I can have a Zelle service and that I actually can handle to manage the account from abroad.

I know, some bank institutions/branch allow to open accounts, independently of the fact of being foreign citizen or not, and independently of having a resident permit in USA or not.

  • Any advice, experiences about doing this?
  • What do I need beside passport and money?
  • What bank is the better to fits my criteria?
    TransferWise offers US bank accounts but they don't have any branches and aren't a US bank. – Mikael Dúi Bolinder 23 hours ago
  • are those using Zelle?, because it sound like some PayPal alike service.... – ΦXocę 웃 Пepeúpa ツ 23 hours ago
  • @ΦXocę웃Пepeúpaツ so your question is Zelle-specific? Then you should update the title. – Mikael Dúi Bolinder 22 hours ago
  • 2
    @MikaelDúiBolinder Transferwise offers US dollar accounts with a bank number people can use to wire money, but they are not bank accounts. The difference becomes important in case of deposit guarantees and other rights that come with bank account.s – gerrit 19 hours ago

