Background:

My friend Abe co-signed an auto loan for about $25k along with his "friend" Bella, in the USA state of Maryland, about 4-5 months ago. The car was for Bella's use. The deal was that Bella would make payments on the car and when it was paid off she could keep the car. Bella and Abe are both on the title application, with Bella as the primary. Nothing is written down, everything was done with a handshake. For reasons I don't understand neither the title, nor the registration, nor permanent plates were ever issued. When Abe asked the Motor Vehicle Administration why, they simply stated there was an "insurance violation" with no further explanation.

Of course, Bella made no payments and the car will soon be assigned for repossession. It appears Bella intends to keep the car until someone takes it away from her. All attempts at reason have failed. She is hiding the car to prevent Abe or the repo man from grabbing it. The only thing left is to wait for the car to get repossessed (hopefully quickly, but Bella is a veteran criminal), sold at auction, and see what the final debt is.

Question: Because the car will end up being involuntarily repossessed, Abe will have a black mark on his credit for 7 years, or so I'm told. Abe has about $4k in credit card debt to add to the $10-$15K or more of losses on the car fiasco. He has only about $2k in cash, about $20k in an IRA, and no other real assets. Should Abe just go into Chapter 7? He'll already have a repo on his credit, how much worse can bankruptcy be?

Abe owns a condo and has always paid his mortgage on-time. He has some money in a retirement IRA. His income is about $40k, of which about $12k is SSA disability. Abe has already accepted that he'll be unable to get any credit for a long time.