I converted my business to a new accounting system this year.

I invoiced a customer last year in the old accounting system, which debited A/R and credited sales.

In order to receive payment in the new accounting system this year, I don't want to create another invoice because that would duplicate sales revenue.

So I was thinking of creating a customer debit memo. If I do that, I know I can debit accounts receivable, but I don't know what account to credit.