1

I have been in the US since 2016 under F1 student visa with my spouse who has F2 visa. Since I am still a non resident alien, I have been filing under single status. However, I learned that my spouse may have to file the 8843 form even if no income earned. Is this true? If it is, I have not filed this for 2016, 2017 and 2018 for m y F2 spouse and I wondering if this will be a problem. I can start filing for 2019 on wards but do I have to file for the previously missed years? Any help is appreciated!

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.