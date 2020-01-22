I have been in the US since 2016 under F1 student visa with my spouse who has F2 visa. Since I am still a non resident alien, I have been filing under single status. However, I learned that my spouse may have to file the 8843 form even if no income earned. Is this true? If it is, I have not filed this for 2016, 2017 and 2018 for m y F2 spouse and I wondering if this will be a problem. I can start filing for 2019 on wards but do I have to file for the previously missed years? Any help is appreciated!