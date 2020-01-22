4

Today I found that someone had accessed my brokerage account, added an external account, and transferred out thousands of dollars. This is wire fraud.

While I'm not concerned about the return of the money, which is all but guaranteed, I am concerned about catching the culprit -- this is not their first attack on me. They attached their bank account info to my account, so they should now be identifiable.

I reported it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, which is what fbi.gov directs you to for internet-related crimes, but from what I've read nobody ever hears back from them and they just ignore 99%+ of reports.

How can I actually press charges and see that the person committing wire fraud against me is caught?

    Talk to your brokerage. They'd know what to do. (And then tell us!) – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • The silver lining is that the broker has things in place to make wrong go right; at least that is if they want to earn people's business. You have to trust that the broker is doing everything in their greater power to catch this and thousands of other culprits. The broker has preemptive and postemptive procedures in place to restore your funds. You should count your blessings that the broker isn't accusing you of some sort of fraud or simply ignoring you because you agreed to keep your credentials secret but obviously you failed to comply since someone got access. – MonkeyZeus 1 hour ago
  • If you have any leads as far as who you think would have specifically targeted you then certainly report it to your broker but odds are that you are a random victim of social engineering mixed with a leaked online database and less-than-stellar password. – MonkeyZeus 1 hour ago
  • Believe it or not, I regret to say Etrade said "sorry, if you want to do anything about it, you'll have to do it yourself....here's the bank account info that was used, though, good luck." They do in fact not seem to have any procedure for dealing with crimes other than reversing the transfer and resetting your login. – temporary_user_name 34 mins ago
It sounds like you've done most of the possible things already:

  • Report to the appropriate authorities. You've reported to the ICCC. You can also check the government's central fraud and scams reporting page for other authorities you may want to notify.
  • Report it to your financial institution. They will be instrumental in restoring your funds, and they will also be required to handle fraud reporting according to whatever regulatory body oversees them.
  • Report it to any other financial institution involved. You've indicated that they added an external account. Usually, that means they've set up an account with an ABA routing number and an account number, so they can send transactions to it via ACH. If you have that setup information, you can identify their bank via the routing number. You can then search that bank's website for fraud reporting resources, or just call their main 800 number and ask to report fraudulent activity.
  • If some other mechanism was used to transfer the funds (i.e. PayPal, Venmo, etc), alert that company, as well. Although, this doesn't sound applicable in your case.

Other than that, there's not much you can do except wait. Financial institutions have a vested interest in pursuing fraud, even if that's not readily apparent and it feels like reports go unanswered. Much online fraud is perpetrated with stolen identities, which makes it hard to capture the fraudster (the account they linked to yours is probably not an account they actually own, it's more likely an account they hijacked through social engineering or a scam). But on the other hand, lots of fraudsters are actually caught, although sometimes it takes significant time and effort to trace the crimes back to the individuals responsible, so things can seem "cold" for a while.

