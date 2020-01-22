Today I found that someone had accessed my brokerage account, added an external account, and transferred out thousands of dollars. This is wire fraud.

While I'm not concerned about the return of the money, which is all but guaranteed, I am concerned about catching the culprit -- this is not their first attack on me. They attached their bank account info to my account, so they should now be identifiable.

I reported it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, which is what fbi.gov directs you to for internet-related crimes, but from what I've read nobody ever hears back from them and they just ignore 99%+ of reports.

How can I actually press charges and see that the person committing wire fraud against me is caught?