I do $4000 to $5000 worth of consulting work annually for a small 503(c) non-profit. They sent me my yearly 1099-MISC last week. A few days after I received it, the CPA that handles their books emailed me to ask if the amounts on my 1099-MISC were accurate. I told him politely that I didn't have immediate access to the records I needed but would be gathering everything for taxes soon. A few days later (yesterday) he wrote and said:

Your confirmation is needed by tomorrow to avoid delays in preparing 1099s and 1096s for other recipients.

No other 1099 payer has ever asked, and then demanded, verification of their 1099 data like this, certainly not by the next day, and not under pressure to avoid delaying fellow vendors' tax documents. This guy's an eccentric volunteer, and everyone seems to find him annoying, but he's a CPA in the financial district in San Francisco by day and has been for decades. He must understand the job.

Is this as weird as it seems on its face, or am I missing something?