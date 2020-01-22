Assume someone is not employed, and plans to live from passive income (investment returns and dividends), out of various 401ks and IRAs. This person tries to exactly control the amount of taxable income, to avoid falling over steep cliffs (like ACA subside, but which cliffs is not relevant here).

There are two basic ways to draw monthly cash flow from investments:

selling investments in a taxable account. This results in taxable income for the gains,which could be anything between 0 and 100% of the total cash flow, so it is cumbersome to exactly predict the totals correctly for the end of the year.

selling investments in a non-taxable account (like 401k Roth or IRA Roth), and once in the year do a conversion from IRA to IRA Roth (or 401k to IRA Roth). This seems to allow to exactly control the taxable income - it's the converted amount, no more and no less.

The latter seems much easier to control...

Question: Is there any disadvantage or problem with the latter approach?

Am I missing something?

Of course, the amounts in the different accounts get differently reduced potentially, ignore this for here, as long as there is no overall loss to be expected.