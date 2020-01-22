I have a HSA through which my employer gives me $1000 a year. When I turned 65, I decided to bypass Medicare so I could keep my HSA, employer contribution, and my monthly contribution.
Now at 67 I am being told that they are going to change the HSA to a HRA. Can that be done without consulting with me? Since I have bypassed Medicare I have had a hard time getting them to deposit the $1000 into my HSA account.
My concern is that I will not be able to fund the HRA and don't think they can do this. Any help with this question would be greatly appreciated!!