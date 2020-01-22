It would not convert your existing HSA to an HRA. Your HSA is yours and stays yours.

However, if the company decided to offer only HRAs in the future (which is there decision, and probably not related to you personally), you can either join and open an HRA too, or not join, and be on your own, without health insurance.

Either way, the company won't put money in your HSA.

In the former case, you will have an HSA without the option to contribute further (but you can still use the money in it to pay for medical bills). Your HRA has very different rules; mainly you need to use the money every year, or it is lost.

In the latter case, you could privately get health insurance (through ACA or otherwise), and pay yourself in your HSA. Of course, you are on your own for the premiums and the HSA contributions.

Finally, you have the option to change employer, to someone that still offers a plan with an HSA.

Sidenote: It might not be a great idea to postpone Medicare sign-up. You will potentially pay dearly for that later; make sure you understand all consequences.