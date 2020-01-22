0

I have a HSA through which my employer gives me $1000 a year. When I turned 65, I decided to bypass Medicare so I could keep my HSA, employer contribution, and my monthly contribution.

Now at 67 I am being told that they are going to change the HSA to a HRA. Can that be done without consulting with me? Since I have bypassed Medicare I have had a hard time getting them to deposit the $1000 into my HSA account.

My concern is that I will not be able to fund the HRA and don't think they can do this. Any help with this question would be greatly appreciated!!

    They must think that you are not now eligible for an HSA. Did you ask them why they are converting you to an HRA? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
It would not convert your existing HSA to an HRA. Your HSA is yours and stays yours.

However, if the company decided to offer only HRAs in the future (which is there decision, and probably not related to you personally), you can either join and open an HRA too, or not join, and be on your own, without health insurance.
Either way, the company won't put money in your HSA.

In the former case, you will have an HSA without the option to contribute further (but you can still use the money in it to pay for medical bills). Your HRA has very different rules; mainly you need to use the money every year, or it is lost.

In the latter case, you could privately get health insurance (through ACA or otherwise), and pay yourself in your HSA. Of course, you are on your own for the premiums and the HSA contributions.

Finally, you have the option to change employer, to someone that still offers a plan with an HSA.

Sidenote: It might not be a great idea to postpone Medicare sign-up. You will potentially pay dearly for that later; make sure you understand all consequences.

