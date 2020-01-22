0

I have some call options that are in the money and I'm trying to work out the calculation the platform uses to calculate absolute exposure.

Open = 3.55 Close = 5.35 contracts = 8

They arrive at absolute exposure = $70k (roughly).

My calculations give:

Net spend = $2840 Notional value = market price of underlying X # contracts X multiplier (i.e. 100)

However this gives me a figure that is much higher than $70k

I've also considered using # contracts X strike X multiplier but again it's way to high a figure...

Thanks.

  • What is the strike of the options and the underlying stock price? Are you long or short the options? Your net exposure for short ITM options should be something like (underlying-strike)*contracts*multiplier. – D Stanley 44 mins ago
  • @DStanley I'm long calls, strike of 344 underlying is around 330. When I said ITM earlier, i meant in the sense that the platform shows positive P&L not that strike is > underlying yet (just for clarity). All the formulas I try just seem to give figures way above what the platform says so i'm confused. – VBACODER 42 mins ago
  • Positive P&L just means that the options are currently worth more than you paid for them. Those options are currently out of the money and have no intrinsic value. Which "platform" are you talking about? Is there anything on their site that explains how "net exposure" is calculated? – D Stanley 31 mins ago
  • Yes I know what it means, I was just clarifying. SaxoTraderGOplatform. It just says "Exposure is measured on the net position level in absolute terms" – VBACODER 29 mins ago

