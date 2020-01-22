I have some call options that are in the money and I'm trying to work out the calculation the platform uses to calculate absolute exposure.

Open = 3.55 Close = 5.35 contracts = 8

They arrive at absolute exposure = $70k (roughly).

My calculations give:

Net spend = $2840 Notional value = market price of underlying X # contracts X multiplier (i.e. 100)

However this gives me a figure that is much higher than $70k

I've also considered using # contracts X strike X multiplier but again it's way to high a figure...

Thanks.