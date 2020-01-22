0

What do I do for K-1's if I am no longer a partner in the company? Say I dissolved my relationship on Dec 31, 2018. Do I have to do anything on my 2019 return? How does the Gov know im not in the company anymore? What if I dissolved my relationship part way through the year? Thanks!

|improve this question
0

If you are no longer a partner in a partnership as of the end of any taxable year, you should not receive any more K-1 from that partnership for any subsequent taxable year. So, in your example, generally there should be nothing in your 2019 return relating to that partnership.

If you withdrew as a partner mid-way through any year, you will still receive a K-1 from that partnership for that year, but the items reported on that K-1 will be prorated (there are a couple of methods which the partnership's tax accountants may use for that) for the portion of the year during which you were a partner.

As an aside, the government doesn't "know" if you are partner or not. It's source of information for any given year is the annual partnership tax returns filed by that partnership.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.