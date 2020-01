I’m in 3rd semesters of my 2nd year at college studying Finance. I plan to get my CFA after I graduate while working full time. Is there anything I can do to better my chances of landing an equity research position?

I’ve been studying stocks, markets, economics, accounting, and overall business concepts on my own for over 2 years now and I’d like to think I know my fair share of things. However, that doesn’t translate directly and I know I need something of value to back me up.

Any advice?