I received a long awaited check today (USA) written for $X. For complicated reasons (we had some dispute about how much was owed for what), I only want to accept $Y from this person for this service, where Y < X. In other words, I want less money than they are offering me. And I don't want to have to deal with getting another check from them; this one took me much too long as it is.

Can I go to a bank and say please only take $Y from the other account with this check? Clearly the other person is willing to give me $Y since they are willing to give me $X. I'm just declining to accept the difference. Is that legal/allowed? (Note: I am not trying to save the difference for later. I'm willing to decline it permanently.)

If I put it in an ATM and record the amount as $Y would anyone even notice?

Is there any solution besides having the other person send me a new check written for $Y? It feels like there should be.

  • "It feels like there should be." Why? After all, when someone sends you money via PayPal, is there any way to only accept part of it? – RonJohn 53 mins ago
  • @RonJohn If someone allows you to take cash from their mattress, is there any way to only take part of it? Of course. Maybe PayPal or any other system never bothered to build in this feature despite its occasional usefulness, maybe they did. Hence my question. – Partial Fraction 52 mins ago
  • Checks aren't mattresses. More importantly, what do you do with the rest of the money? If the check is written for $1000, and you only want $800, how do you tell the source bank to only withdraw $800? There's no scratching out checks. – RonJohn 45 mins ago
  • @RonJohn I'm not suggesting scratching anything. I don't know how banks talk to each other, but presumably my bank would just tell the other bank to please send over $800. And if they want it in pennies they'll say pennies. If you know how banks talk to each other and you know they have no way to handle this simple issue, you can answer that below (sourced if possible). – Partial Fraction 44 mins ago
  • You're thinking digital, but that's not how checks work. If the check says Pay $1,000 to the order of Partial Fraction, signed Fred Flintstone at the First Bank of Bedrock, then that is what's going to happen. Your bank will put $1000 in your account, and send a (scanned) copy of the check back to the First Bank of Bedrock, who will then withdraw the money from Fred's account. – RonJohn 32 mins ago
No this can't be done. You can either cash the cheque for the amount written or not cash it.

If you don't want the full amount then write a cheque for the difference and send it back. Or give it to a charity.

No checks can't be cashed for lesser amount as there is no mechanism for Banks to communicate the same, i.e. how do they record that you asked for lesser amount and communicate back to check issuing bank without altering the check.

Recording for lesser amount may not go through and can create more issues.

Best is encash the check and send a refund check for the amount.

