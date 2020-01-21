2

I'm going to be moving back to the states soon after living in Canada full a few years. I called wells Fargo to look into getting a mortgage today, and they told me that they will not pull my credit report until I am physically resident in the USA , and so i can't apply for a mortgage until I move back to the states. Is this standard across the industry? Is this even standard for wells Fargo? This guy seemed kinda like a moron so I'm not even sure that I trust him to know his own corporate policies.

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.