I'm going to be moving back to the states soon after living in Canada full a few years. I called wells Fargo to look into getting a mortgage today, and they told me that they will not pull my credit report until I am physically resident in the USA , and so i can't apply for a mortgage until I move back to the states. Is this standard across the industry? Is this even standard for wells Fargo? This guy seemed kinda like a moron so I'm not even sure that I trust him to know his own corporate policies.