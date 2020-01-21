0

I have made a bank transfer from my UK account to another UK account but then I have realised that the recipient's name was fake and I got scammed. I requested my bank and the recipient's bank the money back but they refused, so I requested to the banks the real name of the payee and they refused again. I would like to go to the Court but I don't know the real name of the payee, I have just the bank details. Is there a way to request the money back or to request the judge to unveil the real recipient's details?

Thank you very mucch to anyone will be so kind to help me.

