i met this guy. ive been talking to him for two weeks. im too shy to meet him. he wants to pay my credit card. to pay it he needs a full picture of both sides on my credit card. do i give it to him or is it a scam?

It's a scam.

To use a credit card on-line, you typically need 4 things: the name on the account, the account number, the expiration date, and the CVV number. The first three are on the front of your card; the last is on the back.

If you send him the images, you will not see any payments on your card. You will, however, see a bunch of charges that you will be responsible for.

