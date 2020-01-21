I'm a non US citizen; my father and I are looking to invest in an apartment in Florida. I have found 55+ communities that are on our price range. But I’m not 55. Can people under 55 live in a 55+ communities for a short time (2 months)?
These communities have rules about the minimum ages for residents, and how long people younger than that can stay. The rules generally allow younger family members to make "short visits". This covers grand kids and their parents visiting for a week or two in the summer or over the holidays.
The property manager should be able to provide you with the rules and answer any questions.