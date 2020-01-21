Historically, I've been able to claim the American Opportunity Credit that would give a surplus refund of $1000 to help with school while being a full time student and not working
Asked
Viewed 4 times
New contributor
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Historically, I've been able to claim the American Opportunity Credit that would give a surplus refund of $1000 to help with school while being a full time student and not working