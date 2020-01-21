0

Historically, I've been able to claim the American Opportunity Credit that would give a surplus refund of $1000 to help with school while being a full time student and not working

|improve this question
New contributor
Computer is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Computer is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.